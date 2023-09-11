Batavia welcomes new logistics center

Work has begun on construction of the Batavia Logistics Center, a new facility being built at the southwest corner of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. Courtesy of Batavia

BATAVIA -- The city of Batavia welcomes the construction of Batavia Logistics Center, a new facility being built at the southwest corner of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway.

The 543,603 square foot facility will feature 54 exterior dock doors (expandable up to 72), four drive-in doors, 36-foot clear ceilings, 117 trailer parking stalls and 432 auto parking stalls. The cross dock orientation of this building is designed to accommodate single or multiple tenants looking to expand their logistical footprint and increase operational efficiencies, the city said.

The project is being developed on a speculative basis and is available for lease or sale. Batavia Logistics Center is scheduled for completion in March, and as of September, the precast walls have been erected.

Velocis, a Dallas-based private equity real estate fund manager, is developing the project in conjunction with SCOA Real Estate Partners, a fully owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corp. of Americas.

The Batavia Logistics Center will add to an industrial park that is home to more than 20 businesses.

"Our unique location just two miles from the I-88/Farnsworth junction provides an excellent site for an advanced, large-scale logistics center," said Anthony Isom Jr., Batavia's economic development manager "We're pleased the project's developers chose Batavia and we're excited to bring this business opportunity to our community."