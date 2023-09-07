US Foods appoints Ha as general counsel
ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. said Martha Ha will join the company as executive vice president and general counsel effective Sept. 25.
Ha joins US Foods from Medtronic, a global medical device and technology company with approximately $31 billion in revenue. She most recently was the company's vice president, chief counsel -- Corporate Governance (including Sustainability, Insurance and Aviation), Mergers and Acquisitions, and Cardiovascular Portfolio.
Ha will become responsible for US Foods' legal, food safety, risk management, corporate secretary, corporate social responsibility and ethics and compliance functions. She will also serve as a key counselor to the company's board of directors and executive leadership team.
