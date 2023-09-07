Popular talk radio host Big John Howell is no longer with WLS
Updated 9/7/2023 10:33 AM
Popular afternoon drive radio personality John Howell and WLS 890-AM have parted ways, station officials said.
"Yesterday was John Howell's last show on The Big 89," WLS posted on Facebook Wednesday.
"He has been a staple of 890 WLS for over a decade. His wit, political prowess, and focus on Chicago conversations has given our audience a destination for smart, local radio in the afternoons.
"Thank you, John, for being a part of the fabric of The Big 89."
The Chicago radio veteran joined the conservative news/talk station in 2015 and hosted a morning talk show initially.
Article Comments
