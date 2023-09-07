 

Popular talk radio host Big John Howell is no longer with WLS

  • Chicago radio veteran John Howell is no longer with WLS, the station announced.

    Chicago radio veteran John Howell is no longer with WLS, the station announced. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 9/7/2023 10:33 AM

Popular afternoon drive radio personality John Howell and WLS 890-AM have parted ways, station officials said.

"Yesterday was John Howell's last show on The Big 89," WLS posted on Facebook Wednesday.

 

"He has been a staple of 890 WLS for over a decade. His wit, political prowess, and focus on Chicago conversations has given our audience a destination for smart, local radio in the afternoons.

"Thank you, John, for being a part of the fabric of The Big 89."

The Chicago radio veteran joined the conservative news/talk station in 2015 and hosted a morning talk show initially.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Feder: Big John Howell health scare alarms WLS listeners
Related Article
Feder: Big John Howell health scare alarms WLS listeners
 
Related Article
Feder: New WLS lineup moves Big John Howell to late afternoons
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 