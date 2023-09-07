Popular talk radio host Big John Howell is no longer with WLS

Chicago radio veteran John Howell is no longer with WLS, the station announced. Daily Herald File Photo

Popular afternoon drive radio personality John Howell and WLS 890-AM have parted ways, station officials said.

"Yesterday was John Howell's last show on The Big 89," WLS posted on Facebook Wednesday.

"He has been a staple of 890 WLS for over a decade. His wit, political prowess, and focus on Chicago conversations has given our audience a destination for smart, local radio in the afternoons.

"Thank you, John, for being a part of the fabric of The Big 89."

The Chicago radio veteran joined the conservative news/talk station in 2015 and hosted a morning talk show initially.