Capital Point Financial Group opens Arlington Heights office

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Capital Point Financial Group has opened a new office at 171 W. Wing St., Suite 204B, in Arlington Heights. The location will be the primary workspace for financial advisers Dave Hogaboom and Brendan Krahl.

The team had previously called the firm's Glenview location home, but the move brings them closer to a key community. Both are active in the Arlington Heights business community and Hogaboom is a lifelong resident of Arlington Heights.

"Many of the clients we already serve live in Arlington Heights, and we see it is a prime community for growth," said Hogaboom. "The Wing Street building is conveniently located and provides exceptional meeting space for those who want an office visit."

Capital Point Financial Advisors provides clients with financial planning guidance for objectives including retirement, college savings programs, tax management, and business succession planning. The firm works with individuals as well as corporate accounts in which they assist with employee programs.