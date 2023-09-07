AIT hires Lamar to oversee global sustainability

ITASCA -- AIT Worldwide Logistics, a leader in global supply chain solutions, has hired Chelsea Lamar as vice president, global sustainability.

In this newly created role, she will lead the company's sustainability initiatives, furthering AIT's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical corporate citizenship, including its goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Lamar is based at AIT's new global headquarters in Itasca.

Lamar joins the company with more than a dozen years of experience in sustainability strategy development and execution. In her previous roles, she implemented electric vehicle and renewable fuel pilot programs, introduced energy efficiency initiatives to Illinois public schools, and launched sustainability programs across more than 200 facilities, saving $3 million in annual energy costs.

A 2022 Women in Smart Energy Award winner, Lamar holds a degree from Iowa State University in civil engineering with an environmental emphasis.

"Chelsea has an incredible track record of bettering our environment by building high-quality sustainability programs," said Ray Fennelly, AIT executive vice president and chief information officer. "Her leadership will empower AIT to make significant strides toward both our own and our customers' sustainability goals."