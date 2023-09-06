Rensa Filtration expands with pair of acquisitions

AURORA -- Rensa Filtration said Wednesday it recently completed two strategic acquisitions: APC Filtration in Ontario, Canada, and R.P. Fedder in Rochester, New York.

"Both APC and R.P. Fedder bring decades of experience and complementary capabilities to our high efficiency air filtration business," said Brandon Ost, CEO and founder of Rensa Filtration. "We plan to operate APC and R.P. Fedder together with our Custom Filter business, creating a bigger and more capable business that will serve our customers with mission-critical, high efficiency air filtration products."

The combined division will be led by Matt Fortuna, a filtration industry veteran who joined Rensa in June to lead Custom Filter.

Financial details of the two transactions were not disclosed.

APC brings nearly 30 years of filtration experience and complementary filter production and testing capabilities, Rensa said. R.P. Fedder is a well-known filter business with a more than 60-year history engineering and distributing filters and filtration equipment for education, health care and high-tech manufacturing facilities in upstate New York.