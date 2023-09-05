TrustBank opens in downtown Wheaton

WHEATON -- The launch of TrustBank Wheaton, led by CEO Dan Eichelberger, offers potential clients a boutique style of banking and wealth management.

Headquartered in Olney, TrustBank was founded in 1912. Today, the bank serves Southeastern Illinois, Maricopa County in Arizona and, with this expansion, DuPage and surrounding counties.

After working in the DuPage County market area for more than 20 years, Eichelberger is now leading TrustBank's "brick and mortar" expansion into Wheaton. "TrustBank already has a significant financial presence in Wheaton and its surrounding communities," he said. "We look forward to continuing our growth in DuPage County while expanding available services to our existing customers in the area."

TrustBank Wheaton opened its doors Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 212 S. West St. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"Wheaton and Winfield have been home for over 35 years and it's been a wonderful community for our family," Eichelberger said. "I look forward to bringing TrustBank's wealth management, business lending expertise, and team-oriented relationship focus to DuPage County."