 

TrustBank opens in downtown Wheaton

  • TrustBank Wheaton CEO Dan Eichelberger

    TrustBank Wheaton CEO Dan Eichelberger

 
Posted9/5/2023 2:33 PM

WHEATON -- The launch of TrustBank Wheaton, led by CEO Dan Eichelberger, offers potential clients a boutique style of banking and wealth management.

Headquartered in Olney, TrustBank was founded in 1912. Today, the bank serves Southeastern Illinois, Maricopa County in Arizona and, with this expansion, DuPage and surrounding counties.

 

After working in the DuPage County market area for more than 20 years, Eichelberger is now leading TrustBank's "brick and mortar" expansion into Wheaton. "TrustBank already has a significant financial presence in Wheaton and its surrounding communities," he said. "We look forward to continuing our growth in DuPage County while expanding available services to our existing customers in the area."

TrustBank Wheaton opened its doors Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 212 S. West St. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"Wheaton and Winfield have been home for over 35 years and it's been a wonderful community for our family," Eichelberger said. "I look forward to bringing TrustBank's wealth management, business lending expertise, and team-oriented relationship focus to DuPage County."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 