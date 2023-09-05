Three suburban firms awarded Tollway contracts

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway board recently approved four construction and professional engineering contracts, including three to suburban firms, totaling nearly $10.5 million.

SE3 LLC in Lisle was awarded a $3 million contract to provide systemwide construction management services upon request.

In addition, two firms were awarded Tollway construction contracts:

• A $2.4 million contract was awarded to William T. Connelly Inc., doing business as Connelly Electric Co. in Addison, for electrical construction at the Traffic Operations Center and Dispatch Center at the Tollway's Central Administration Building.

• A $2 million contract to AGAE Contractors Inc., Elk Grove Village, for general construction at the Traffic Operations Center and Dispatch Center at the Tollway's Central Administration Building.

Nearly $130.8 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway board in 2023 as part of the 12th year of the Tollway's Move Illinois capital program.