How not to squander our "Four Thousand Weeks"

When a book begins with an introduction entitled "In the Long Run, We're All Dead," one might assume the topic at hand will be some hopeless, nihilistic vision that will leave the reader deflated.

On the contrary, Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman is a handbook for treating our short, uncertain time here on earth with joy. The average life span, assuming you live to be close to 80, is about four thousand weeks. The author invites us to give up our quest for optimization and to "start work on what's gloriously possible instead."

As someone raised on Alan Lakein's How to Get Control of Your Time and Your Life, I confess that I, like the author, have lived much of my life as a "productivity geek." From reading self-help books like this one to embracing the Pomodoro Technique, the Franklin Planner (a precursor to the Franklin-Covey franchise) and Martha Beck's 15-minute rule -- she was Oprah's coach, after all -- I revel in conversations about time management. But the concept that time can be managed is a clear indication that I was on the wrong track.

Time as we know it took a turn during the Industrial Age, when workers became dominated by the clock. This mechanical device was invented by medieval monks to ensure the monastery was awake for prayers before the sun came up. In a postindustrial age, time was measured in money, trading our hours for income. The ridiculous concept of "work/life balance" sets us up for failure, and our to-do lists convince us we'll never be done.

Accepting our finitude, the author suggests, and knowing those four thousand weeks are just a blip on the screen of eternity can free us from expectations that paralyze us from creating our art, building that business, having those children. Referencing poets and philosophers, the Greeks and Steve Jobs, Burkeman gives us permission -- in fact, exhorts us -- to accept that all of us are on borrowed time.

This book, written and published during a worldwide pandemic, brings the sort of peace that comes with spiritual detachment, a letting go of the "getting and spending," to quote the poet William Wordsworth, that dominate our daily lives. From being a champion of hobbies that have no clear return on investment to observing a Sabbath, or at least a digital sabbath, the author offers ideas on how we may choose to go forward with our own time, however brief.

First, we may want to give up the notion that an empty inbox or completed to-do list is the sign of a well-spent life. Burkeman invites us to develop the patience to see a big project through, one project at a time, with the expectation that there will be troughs of boredom or anxiety.

Keep a list of things that are done, he advises, documenting even the smallest wins. Consciously pick a cause that means something to you and stick with it, knowing that you may not be able to save the whales and the rainforest all at the same time. Whatever you do, whatever you choose, know that something bigger is at stake: your own precious four thousand weeks.

• Vickie Austin is president & CEO of the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce. A longtime reviewer of books and a former contributor to the Daily Herald Business Ledger, she writes for business leaders and lifelong learners on topics related to marketing, sales and the power of human potential. You can reach her at president@wheatonchamber.com.