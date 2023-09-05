Brunswick buys electric surfboard maker

The Flightboard was designed in Australia and is assembled in San Francisco. Courtesy of Fliteboard

METTAWA -- Brunswick Corp. said Tuesday it has acquired Fliteboard to enter the emerging, electric-foiling surfboard market.

Fliteboard, a leader in eFoiling technology, will operate as a business within Brunswick's Mercury Marine division.

The acquisition of Fliteboard will further enhance the company's industry-leading marine electrification strategy, Brunswick said. Fliteboard combines advanced hydrofoils and electric propulsion to the surf board. It also affords Brunswick the opportunity for technological, manufacturing, commercial and consumer synergies with the existing Brunswick portfolio, it said.

"Fliteboard's exceptional brand appeal and its advanced eFoiling technology align with our ACES strategy, and we are excited to bring the Fliteboard team into the Brunswick family" said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick CEO. "Fliteboard will allow us to engage with a new wave of customers who will also have the ability to enjoy the entire portfolio of Brunswick products and services over time."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Fliteboard, established in 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia, has customers in more than 90 countries who enjoy its products in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, as well as the lakes and rivers of the U.S. and Europe, beaches of Australia, and waterways of Dubai.