Bally's casino could open at Medinah Temple this weekend

All bets could be on in Chicago this weekend at Medinah Temple if all goes as planned for Bally's over the next few days at the corporation's temporary casino inside the historic River North landmark.

The city's first legal slot machines are already visible through the glass doors of the soon-to-open casino at 600 N. Wabash Ave. -- and they'll be taken for their first spins Wednesday and Thursday during practice gaming sessions under the supervision of state gambling regulators.

As long as Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter approves of how the cards fall, casino leaders are hoping he'll deal them a temporary operating permit as early as Saturday, a Bally's spokesperson said.

