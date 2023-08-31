PCTEL's Adams to lead Safer Buildings Coalition board

BLOOMINGDALE -- PCTEL Inc. said David Adams, its director of market development for critical communications test and measurement products, has been named president of the nonprofit Safer Buildings Coalition board of directors, effective Sept. 1.

Adams is a leading expert in mobile network service quality and performance management, with a recent focus on public safety and critical communications. He has served on the SBC's board for three years, most recently as vice president.

At PCTEL, Adams has spearheaded development of the company's public safety testing product line while serving in multiple product management and business development roles. Notably, he managed the design and deployment of PCTEL's award-winning public safety network testing solution, as well as the SeeHawk Monitor network monitoring and radio uplink testing system.

"As a longtime board member and outgoing vice president, David has been a highly effective advocate for SBC's core mission of eliminating in-building wireless dead zones," said Alan Perdue, executive director of the SBC. "He has worked tirelessly to help the SBC to spread our message to new audiences while providing key technical expertise for educational initiatives included within 'The Complete ERCES Handbook,' which was published earlier this year."