Insurers don't have to cover Chicago Trump Tower's pollution fines
Updated 8/31/2023 3:57 PM
An Illinois appellate court ruled Wednesday that insurers of Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower are not obligated to pay insurance claims in connection with the hotel's alleged misuse of the Chicago River.
In 2018, the Illinois attorney general's office filed a lawsuit against the hotel for violating environmental laws.
The state agency said that every day, the owners of the building drew about 20 million gallons of water out of the Chicago River for its cooling system and released the same amount back into the river at a higher temperature -- potentially causing harm to fish and other aquatic life.
