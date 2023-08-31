Beer collaboration raises $4,000 for charity

ST. CHARLES -- Six St. Charles breweries collaborated on a project that raised $4,000 for the nonprofit Lazarus House.

The brewers created Summer Pale Ale, the STC Six Collaboration Beer, that was sold with limited-edition glassware and limited-edition bars of soap made by Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. that contained the beer. A portion of the sales this summer were donated to Lazarus House, which helps people who in need in Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles and western rural Kane County, providing shelter, food and other support services. Lazarus House is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Participating brewers were 93 Octane Brewery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Broken Brix Fermentation Emporium, D&G Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, and Riverlands Brewing.

"Lazarus House is truly grateful for the wonderful opportunity of benefiting from the STC Six Collaboration," said Julie Purcell, Lazarus House executive director. "The breweries involved care for their community and are showing it in a big way."