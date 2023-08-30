Walgreens to sell overdose drug

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens said it is taking an important step to increase access to a medication that can be taken in the event of an opioid overdose.

The drugstore chain will sell the over-the-counter NARCAN Nasal Spray at stores and online as soon as Sept. 5, with nationwide availability on Sept. 7. This announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval earlier this year.

This lifesaving medication can be used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioids, Walgreens said. Naloxone counteracts life-threatening depression of the central nervous and respiratory systems, allowing overdose victims to breathe normally again.

"We are committed to educating and making it easier for all Americans to have this lifesaving medicine available in their first aid kits in case of an emergency," said Dr. Kevin Ban, executive vice president and Walgreens chief medical officer. "We all must recognize that overdoses can happen to anyone, regardless of age, background or other factors."

NARCAN Nasal Spray will retail at Walgreens stores for $44.99.