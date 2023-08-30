CD One plans suburban expansion

BATAVIA -- CD One Price Cleaners, the Chicago area's largest laundry and dry-cleaning franchise, said it signed a deal for a new storefront in Batavia.

The new franchise, expected to open December, will be located at The Shoppes at Windmill Place, 2006 W. Wilson St., Batavia. This new site will feature a 980-square-foot space and be supported by the existing CD One store in St. Charles.

CD One said it looks to add up to four additional storefronts and more services across suburban Chicago before the end of the year. The company is considering locations in Aurora, Glenview and Northwest Indiana in the near future, with potential development considerations in West Loop, Carol Stream Bolingbrook, Norridge and others.

The chain also hopes to expand services at existing franchises. The Morton Grove storefront recently announced the addition of pickup and drop-off delivery services starting in October.