AAR and Moog sign partnership deals

WOOD DALE -- AAR Corp., a provider of aviation services to commercial and government aircraft operators, has signed two multiyear commercial agreements with Moog Inc.

Moog, headquartered in Elma, New York, is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment.

Under the first agreement, AAR will distribute Moog products to customers globally.

The second agreement will enable AAR and Moog to perform reciprocal component repair services. AAR's component repair facilities will receive support from Moog on manufactured piece parts and repair capability while Moog will receive components from AAR.

"We are delighted to sign this reciprocal agreement with AAR for aftermarket repairs and distribution. We look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with AAR and build upon these agreements for the benefit of both parties," said Lisa Domanowski-de Jong, general manager, Moog's Commercial Aftermarket business.