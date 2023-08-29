Zebra Technologies to shed 700 jobs
Updated 8/29/2023 9:07 PM
Facing a sharp downturn in orders, Zebra Technologies is making plans to shed 700 workers, many of them older employees.
The Lincolnshire-based company has said in a regulatory filing it will reduce its global employee head count by 7% via buyouts, or what it called a "voluntary retirement plan." In its 2022 annual report, Zebra said it had 10,500 workers.
The maker of bar code systems and handheld computers used in manufacturing said it will offer severance and other benefits to get retirement-eligible workers to depart. With around 120 locations, the company has not said where the job cuts will be concentrated.
