Sikich named a 'Best of the Best' firm

NAPERVILLE -- Sikich said Tuesday it has been selected as a "Best of the Best" firm by Inside Public Accounting. This is the first time the firm has been named to the exclusive list, following multiple years of significant growth.

Sikich now serves more than 15,000 clients and has more than 1,600 team members across the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom and India.

For 20 years, Inside Public Accounting has annually named the top 50 Best of the Best firms based on analysis of its annual Practice Management Survey, focusing on key areas of management, growth and strategic vision. This year, more than 600 companies participated in the survey and were evaluated on 50 metrics including revenue growth, profitability, productivity, staff turnover, diversity and more.

The Best of the Best list includes firms of all sizes and uses a proprietary scoring system to remove imbalances due to size and location.

In 2022, the firm saw total revenue growth of 38% and completed five acquisitions.

"I am beyond proud of the hard work of all of our employees, which has contributed to this exciting achievement," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "Being named a Best of the Best Firm puts Sikich in an elite category of public accounting firms."