Cozzini Bros. merges with Boston knife-sharping company

DES PLAINES -- Cozzini Bros. Inc., a national cutlery sharpening and exchange services company, said Tuesday it has agreed to a strategic partnership with Market Grinding Inc. The joint company will operate under the Cozzini Bros. name.

Market Grinding, based in Middleboro, Massachusetts, provides cutlery sharpening services to local businesses and restaurants in the greater Boston region and throughout New England. The business was originally founded in Boston's historic Quincy Market in the 1930s and later acquired by Walter Maganzini Sr., a third generation knife sharpener whose family has been sharpening knives in Boston since 1891.

Maganzini, along with his two sons, Walter Jr. and Brad, rapidly grew the company and today Market Grinding is operated by the fourth generation Maganzini brothers. Walter Jr. and Brad will both join Cozzini as area managers, initially overseeing the business in territories currently serviced by Market Grinding.

"Joining forces with Market Grinding is another in a long line of successful partnerships with exceptional cutlery service companies throughout the United States," said Todd Wolfe, CEO of Cozzini Bros. "Market Grinding has a long history of being a premier knife sharpening company in New England, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with the Maganzini family and their team."

Cozzini Bros. is the largest commercial knife sharpening company in the country, serving independent restaurants, restaurant chains, grocery stores and other food service institutions across the country. The company provides knife exchange, various ancillary services and kitchen supplies to more than 90,000 customers nationwide.