Big Ten Network, DIRECTV announce sponsorship

ROSEMONT -- The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network Tuesday announced a new multiyear sponsorship agreement with DIRECTV in which the satellite TV dish network will broadcast behind the scenes content of the collegiate athletic conference's football, men's and women's basketball and volleyball teams, and more.

DIRECTV also will be a supporting partner of the Big Ten Conference's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as a presenting sponsor for at least one Big Ten Championship event in each year of the partnership.

Whether it is on the sideline, in the locker room, traveling with the team or joining practice, DIRECTV will bring fans an inside look at the action all year long. With an insider view of the Iowa Women's Basketball team trip to Italy and Croatia, Volleyball Day in Nebraska, iconic football rivalries this fall and legendary basketball programs starting this winter, fans will have a deeper look at the Big Ten through the DIRECTV-B1G All-Access platform, the conference said in a news release.

"We appreciate DIRECTV's continued support for the Big Ten Conference," said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. "From highlighting our student-athletes in exclusive behind-the-scenes action across multiple sports to involvement with our championship events to support for our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, DIRECTV continues to deliver for our fans."

DIRECTV will also utilize a number of creative assets as an official partner of the Big Ten Conference, including inventory on the Big Ten Network's linear and digital platforms, as well as signage at the Big Ten Football Championship game, Big Ten Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments and others.