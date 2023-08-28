Suburban chambers of commerce, food pantries unite to fight food insecurity

Thirteen suburban chambers of commerce and 10 food pantries are uniting Tuesday for a luncheon to discuss the fight against food insecurity in the suburbs.

Steve Dolinsky will be the keynote speaker. He is a local television food reporter, producer and TV and podcast host "with special expertise in all things food and drink," according to the program. The luncheon will be held at Abbington Banquets in Glen Ellyn.

September is National Hunger Action Month.

There will be a panel discussion entitled, "The Impact of Food Insecurity: How Communities Can Help" that will feature Barbara Szczepaniak, vice president for programs at DuPage Foundation; local pediatrician Dr. David Dungan; and Elisabeth Engler, community outreach coordinator for District 203 schools in Naperville. Nicki Anderson, a business owner and board member for Loaves and Fishes, will moderate the panel discussion.

Itasca Bank & Trust Co. is the presenting sponsor. The bank has been emphasizing the fight against food insecurity this year, its 75th anniversary. Additional sponsors are DuPage Foundation, Duly Health & Care and Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Participating chambers of commerce include: Elmhurst, Oak Brook, Chamber 630, Westmont, Naperville, Carol Stream, Palatine, Greater O'Hare, Bloomingdale, Roselle, Wheaton, Lisle, Western DuPage. The 10 area food pantries are Loaves & Fishes, Neighborhood Food Pantries, Elmhurst-Yorkfield, People's Resource Center, Roselle, Wood Dale, Itasca, Bensenville-Wood Dale, Bloomingdale Township and All Saints/Faith Feeds. The Conservation Foundation's Green Earth Harvest also is taking part.