Pulse sponsors video wall at Wintrust Field

SCHAUMBURG -- Pulse Technology recently gave its hometown baseball team, the Schaumburg Boomers, a significant upgrade with the installation of a 23-foot tall by 45-feet wide video wall at the team's ballpark.

The Boomers, who play in the independent Frontier League, recently revealed their new video wall, which is 2½ times the size of the previous screen.

"This video wall is a great addition to the Schaumburg Boomers ballpark. The high-brightness digital signage displays allow for great clarity in reporting scores, upcoming events and high visibility messaging for the club's sponsors," said Vince Miceli, vice president of technology at Pulse and IT and managed print services company.

Video displays have increasingly become an important Pulse Technology offerings, for both indoor and outdoor use, the company said. Pulse partners with Watchfire to bring its clients the very latest in technology for video walls and digital signs.

Pulse also sponsored the Boomers' full playing surface replacement in 2022.