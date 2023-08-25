Wheeling townhouse plan can move forward, trustees say

Eight townhouse buildings containing 48 units are planned for vacant land near the Prairie Park development in Wheeling. Courtesy of Wheeling

A plan to build a small townhouse complex in Wheeling got a preliminary stamp of approval from the village board this week.

But more public discussions and formal approval from the village board will be needed for the proposal to become a reality.

The Smith Family Development company wants to construct the homes on Meadow Lane just west of the Prairie Park condominium and townhouse complex, near Milwaukee Avenue and Wolf Road.

The same company developed the original Prairie Park, which has four condominium buildings and 18 townhouses called the Villas at Prairie Park. The townhouses were constructed on land initially set aside for a fifth condominium building.

The new complex would be called Prairie Park West.

Company representative Jamie Smith unveiled the company's latest plan during Monday's village board meeting.

"We're very excited about Prairie Park West," Smith said. "We look at it as a continuation of the Villas at Prairie Park."

Eight buildings containing 48 units are planned for the roughly seven-acre site. Each two-story home would have three bedrooms and a two-car garage, Smith said.

People would get to and from the homes through the main Prairie Park complex, Smith said. A roadway only for fire trucks and other emergency vehicles will be created. A passive, parklike courtyard with landscaping is planned, as well, Smith said.

Prairie Park resident Sherwin Begoun spoke about the plan. Noting most of the condominium residents are older, he complained the townhouses would bring more cars to the complex as well as families with teens.

But Smith said the target customers for the homes would be the same as the condominiums and exiting townhouses: older people who are downsizing.

Following Monday's discussion, trustees unanimously said they favor the concept for the planned development. Community Development Director Ross Klicker said his staff will worth with Smith's team to resolve minor concerns regarding emergency vehicle access, stormwater and architectural designs.