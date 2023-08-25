Devine named Lawyer of the Year

Libertyville resident and attorney Tara R. Devine was recently honored by Best Lawyers as a 2024 Lawyer of the Year.

Devine, who works at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard PC in Chicago, was named Lawyer of the Year in the Product Liability Litigation -- Plaintiffs category for the Chicago area.

Each year, only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the Lawyer of the Year, making these awards a significant accolade. Lawyers of the Year are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during Best Lawyers peer review assessments.

Devine became Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's first female partner in 2011 and was promoted to managing partner of the firm's Lake County office in 2018. Devine concentrates her legal practice on cases concerning personal injury, nursing home negligence, wrongful death, medical malpractice and product liability.

She has helped achieve numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of her clients. In June of 2023, Devine completed her term as the 2022-2023 President of the Lake County Bar Association.