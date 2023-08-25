Buffalo Grove OKs townhouse development near Prairie View Metra station

Buffalo Grove will annex a 4.25-acre site at Route 22 and Prairie Road as part of a proposal to build a 41-unit townhouse development on the land. Courtesy of the Village of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove village trustees have approved plans for a 41-unit townhouse development at Route 22 and Prairie Road. The project, to be called Prairie Point, fits with the villages long-range plan for the area surrounding the Prairie View Metra station, officials said. Courtesy of the Village of Buffalo Grove

The Buffalo Grove village board this week approved plans for a new 41-unit townhouse development, called Prairie Point, at the southeast corner of Prairie Road and Route 22.

As part of the approval, trustees agreed to annex the unincorporated site at 22771 and 22825 N. Prairie Road into the village. They also approved a special use permit allowing a residential planned unit development and a preliminary plan.

Bloom Street Partners is the purchaser of the 4.25-acre property, most of which is vacant.

Buffalo Grove Community Development Director Nicole Woods said the development fits within the village's plans for the area around the Prairie View Metra station. The Prairie View Station Area Plan, adopted in 2019, calls for attached single-family homes on the property.

The village board agreed to zoning variations regarding setback and building spacing, which relate to the unusual configuration of the site and its proximity to the railroad tracks, said Lawrence Freedman, an attorney for the developer.

Buffalo Grove Trustee Frank Cesario said the development is "beautifully consistent" with the Prairie View plan.

Rental units would cost $3,500 to $4,000 per month. The development would be aimed at young families and downsizing empty nesters.