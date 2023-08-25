BACC announces Outstanding Women Leaders

BARRINGTON -- The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce Women's Biz Net will honor four local women leaders during the chamber's 6th annual Outstanding Women Leaders Awards Luncheon on Sept. 21 at Biltmore Country Club in North Barrington.

The 2023 OWL Honorees are: Michelle Streit, co-creator/leader of Barrington Boat Club and the OWL Recipient for Professional Excellence; Kathleen Leitner, president of Citizen's for Conservation and the OWL Recipient for Nonprofit Leadership; Dori Squires-Hough, executive director at Barrington Giving Day and the OWL Recipient for Community Impact; and Dr. Avis Proctor, president of William Rainey Harper College and OWL Recipient for Mentorship and Education.

"Our communities are better and stronger as a result of the contributions of these Outstanding Women Leaders," said Suzanne Corr, BACC president and CEO. "OWL women serve as role models. They are breaking barriers and setting the bar high for their accomplishments professionally and to the community. They have meaningful stories to share that we can all learn from."