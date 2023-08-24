Libertyville officials receptive to proposed redevelopment of Liberty Theater site

This is a rendering of a proposed redevelopment of the Liberty Theater and addition of two buildings in downtown Libertyville. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

A final product is far from determined, but Libertyville officials say they are receptive to a proposal to repurpose the Liberty Theater and add two buildings as part of a redevelopment with restaurants, shops and 16 apartments in downtown.

Trustees acknowledged this week many aspects need to be considered before that can happen but generally liked the potential vision for the shuttered local landmark and northern gateway to downtown.

Officials also were encouraged with the first public discussion regarding the property since an unidentified new owner took over in April 2021.

Veteran Trustee Scott Adams said Tuesday's session was "very productive."

"It set a tone for this developer -- we're open to talking with him, but it has to be a two-way street," he added.

An informal committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night was the first step in an expected give-and-take involving various issues, such as the look of buildings, parking, traffic flow and the use of an adjoining village-owned property in the overall development.

Trustees and an overflow crowd of about 75 residents heard a presentation from Chicago-based architect Manuel Velez. No votes were taken during the hourlong session, considered a first step in an attempt to revive what has become an eyesore property.

"I like what I see," said Trustee Jim Connell, who helped arrange the meeting and is among those advocating for changes in the village's development process. "I appreciate the residential aspect. I like the design."

The Art Deco Liberty Theater opened in 1937 and is situated on 1.2 acres. The original marquee was removed and building altered over time, but it holds memories for generations of residents who saw movies and had their first jobs or dates there. It closed in early 2020.

The last public action regarding the site was the village's historic preservation commission's rejection of a request by the previous owner to demolish the building.

Several meetings involving various design options for the theater building were held with the village staff, but none made it to a public forum. That included a 2021 proposal for a large retail venue involving a major developer from Wisconsin, said Velez, who also worked on that plan.

Mayor Donna Johnson said there was no public review because an application wasn't filed.

"Until a document has formally been submitted, those triggers don't occur," she said, adding, "it's been a long road and journey to get someone here as a representative, and we'd like to continue the conversation."

The property is held in trust, and the identity and intent of the current owner has been a topic of speculation. Closing the adjoining parking lot for public use created ill will among some, and village leaders aren't pleased with the building's condition and appearance.

"It gives the wrong impression of Libertyville on a prominent corner," said Trustee Matthew Hickey. He suggested the parties work together to address current conditions as the review process proceeds.

"It's embarrassing to residents and it's embarrassing to the community," said Monica Balder, who lives near the theater.

Due to time constraints, only two public comments were made. Longtime resident John Snow said the design, as presented, doesn't fit the architecture of other buildings in the heritage area.

"I look at this and say, 'What happened to the Liberty Theater? It's gone,'" Snow said.

Meetings with Velez or other representatives before an official application is made are expected.