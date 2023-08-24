75 years and counting: Wheeling celebrates Superdawg brand's anniversary

The signature dish at Superdawg is the titular hot dog served over a bed of french fries. Daily Herald File Photo

Superdawg Drive-in opened in Wheeling in 2010. The original Superdawg in Chicago turned 75 earlier this year. Daily Herald File Photo

Wheeling officials celebrated the 75th anniversary of one of the village's most iconic restaurant brands this week.

Superdawg Drive-In, which has its lone suburban operation at 355 S. Milwaukee Ave. along Wheeling's Restaurant Row, hit that incredible mark back in May.

During Monday's village board meeting. Village President Pat Horcher spoke about how excited he was when the Wheeling restaurant opened in 2010. Standing beside co-owner Scott Berman, the son of late founders Maurie and Flaurie Berman, Horcher said it's an honor to have Superdawg in town.

"I hope you exist for another 75 years," Horcher said.

Clerk Kathryn Brady read a proclamation honoring the chain, too. Superdawg has helped make Wheeling "a great place to eat, drink, work, live and grow," the proclamation states.

The original Superdawg launched in 1948 at 6363 N. Milwaukee Ave. on the city's Northwest Side. That restaurant is still there.

Serving flavorful Chicago-style hot dogs, fluffy french fries, juicy hamburgers and more, the drive-up joint with carhop service became a dining legend in the Chicago area. It's been featured in countless TV shows, magazines and books and lauded by critics and foodies.

When the Wheeling location opened, fans lined up to get in.

Both restaurant buildings are topped by tall, anthropomorphic hot dog mascots named after the founders. During Monday's meeting, Berman revealed Wheeling's 15-foot-tall mascots are slightly taller than the 12-foot ones in Chicago, so they're prominently visible over sloping roof.

Berman revealed the Wheeling mascots differ in another way: They have lighting rods on their heads, a safety precaution suggested by the architect because of its proximity to the forest behind it.

Architectural oddities aside, Berman was appreciative of the community's support and the formal recognition from the village.

"We've loved being here in Wheeling. We are going to be here easily another 75 years," he said. "It's an honor and really touches us that this tribute is being given to us."