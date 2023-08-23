Delnor Hospital receives Magnet nursing designation

GENEVA -- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital joined an elite group of hospitals in earning Magnet designation for the fifth time. Fewer than 1% of the more than 6,000 hospitals in the United States have earned the designation five times or more from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Delnor said.

Magnet recognition is a top standard for nursing and the highest honor given by the ANCC. The Magnet program recognizes health care organizations for quality patient care, interprofessional collaborative practice and innovation in nursing.

"Today was certainly a highlight in my nursing career. To hear the ANCC Magnet Commissioner recognize not only our nurses, but all of our physician and ancillary partners for the patient lives they have saved because of their commitment to safety, quality and service was truly humbling," said Gina Reid Tinio, vice president and Flinn Family chief nurse executive at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital at a ceremony this week.

Hospitals voluntarily go through the ANCC's review process to demonstrate their commitment to their patients and nurses. Each designation lasts for four years.

Delnor Hospital received 10 exemplars, or examples of best practice, in areas that highlight excellence in patient satisfaction and preventing patient harm. The appraisal team highlighted initiatives to provide rapid stroke treatment and sepsis recognition.