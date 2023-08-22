Bird's Nest will open its first suburban chicken wing bar next week in Arlington Heights

For years, customers have been begging the owners of a Lincoln Park sports bar to bring their award-winning chicken wings to the suburbs.

Finally, next Monday, Bird's Nest will land in Arlington Heights.

The first suburban outpost for the bar/restaurant is at 11 W. Davis St. -- the site of the legendary Dunton House diner that closed in March 2022. A transformation of the downtown space -- with a bar, tables and chairs, carryout window and signage -- is nearly complete, hiring of staff is underway, and a full-service liquor license from village hall is in hand.

"People are excited. When they first heard that you were going to be occupying that space, the buzz started going around town," Trustee Tom Schwingbeck told the owners during a liquor license interview Monday night.

Not buzz, but "chirping," quipped Trustee Jim Tinaglia.

Co-owner Kris Koppers said he and business partner Brent Khazei have eyed an Arlington Heights location for at least five years. Koppers and his wife just moved to town.

"We love the town. We have a lot of friends here," Koppers said. "We don't think that there's something like this. We have a little bit of a new taste. It's a place for everybody to gather and meet."

Koppers and Khazei have been involved in the original bar at 2500 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago for two decades, taking over from their friend who opened it in 1995.

"It was nothing what it is now. It was just a small little corner watering hole which had one guy in the kitchen watching TV -- an order would come in once in a blue moon," Khazei said.

Shortly after purchasing the business, the owners say they got a "life-changing" food review from critic Phil Vettel in the Chicago Tribune, judging their wings best in the city.

The crowds followed.

"At that point we focused on food. We became 100% devoted to our wings and our made-from-scratch kitchen," Khazei said. "We've evolved into a restaurant essentially. 70% of our revenue is food. Everybody comes to eat. That's what we're known for."

"We're pretty proud of what it is now."

At least in the beginning, the Arlington Heights menu will be essentially the same as the Lincoln Park one, said Khazei, who may add a few different kinds of salads and a grain bowl.

But it's mostly about the barbecued and buffaloed fowl.

Available in baskets of 10, 20 or 30, the wings are dowsed in various sauces of your choosing: the original Bird's Nest hot sauce, hot barbecue, barbecue, teriyaki, hot teriyaki and honey barbecue. Celery, blue cheese and ranch dressing come on the side.

There's also pizza, sandwiches, wraps and other pub grub.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.