Will vacant Liberty Theater in Libertyville be revived with restaurants, stores?

A new vision is being proposed for the shuttered Liberty Theater, a mainstay in Libertyville's downtown district since 1937.

Plans call for redeveloping the theater building and constructing two new buildings on either side, with commercial/retail to the north and retail/residential to the south.

The village board has scheduled an informal session at 7 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, 118 W. Cook Ave., for a presentation about the proposed rehab and development of the building and property considered a gateway to the downtown area.

Site plans show restaurants, including rooftop dining, and retail uses in the main building. A local community art exhibit area and retail uses are planned for the ground floor of the south building with apartments on the two floors above. An outdoor plaza is envisioned on the northeast corner adjoining a new building with two retail spots.

Owners also want the village to donate or sell an unused lot adjoining the property on the southeast to be incorporated in the project.

Formal votes are not taken, but committee of the whole meetings like that scheduled Tuesday are intended to give developers a sense of whether a particular project will work in town and/or what changes would be needed.

The Liberty Theater is ranked by the village as one of 10 key land redevelopment opportunities and priorities and considered a noncontributing structure within the downtown historic district.

A young Marlon Brando was said to have worked as an usher at the theater, situated on 1.2 acres across from the Metra commuter station at the southeast corner of Milwaukee and Newberry avenues.

It closed in early 2020 and its appearance and lack of use in a prime area has become a sore spot for some.

The family that had owned the property and building for more than 50 years wanted to retire and had it on the market for potential redevelopment. But nothing materialized and a request to clear the site was rejected by the village's advisory historic preservation commission.

Though the original marquee is long gone and the building has been altered, it is considered to have community significance. The property was sold in April 2021 for $1.1 million and is in a trust, according to Lake County records.

According to information to be presented Tuesday, the owners have local roots as well as an appreciation for history and the site's significance.

The proposal is based on guidance from the village's 2030 plan that calls for strengthening the core commercial area with additional retail and encouraging residential development in the area.

Village officials in recent months have been discussing options for height and density requirements to encourage general redevelopment.