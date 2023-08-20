BizWeek: Rosemont buys a major property; Big Ten reconsiders move

Rosemont adds major undeveloped site

Tucked in between the Jane Addams Tollway and O'Hare International Airport, the last major undeveloped property in Rosemont has a new owner: the village government.

Big Ten halts move to new space

Despite the addition of more schools, the Big Ten Conference is backing away from plans to move its video command center and a student startup entrepreneurial space to the new Rosemont village hall, officials confirmed.

New rules for video gambling?

Palatine could soon lift the expiration date on its village ordinance allowing video gambling in local restaurants and bars.

New spa coming to Naperville

The Lena Rose Beauty spa, which offers treatments with eco-friendly ingredients, is opening next month in downtown Naperville.

Local place wins award for pizza

The owner of Tievoli Pizza Bar in Palatine recently took first place and won $5,000 in the Real California Pizza Contest held at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia in early August.

State parks getting charging stations

The state Department of Natural Resources has announced climate-centered plans to install electric charging stations in state parks, build a pollinator-friendly solar installation and use more electric vehicles and equipment.

Judge puts business on notice for odors

A Cook County judge is giving a Mount Prospect business until Sept. 6 to formally respond to the village's legal effort to shut down its operation until it can eliminate odors that have sparked complaints from its neighbors.

Naperville restaurant set to close

Downtown Naperville's Chez Francois Poutinerie, a restaurant providing employment opportunities to people with special needs, is closing on Aug. 25 due to financial reasons.

Poke coming to Glenview

A ninth location of Poke Burrito restaurants recently opened in The Glen. "I'm so excited to be in Glenview," says veteran restaurateur Jimmy Chen, founder and owner of the Hawaiian-Asian fusion chain.