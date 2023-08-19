Gurnee banquet hall plans to expand, apply for liquor license

Tonya Walker plans to expand her Gurnee event space, pictured here decorated for a Prince-themed birthday party, this fall. Courtesy of Tonya's Savvy Events & Banquets

Tonya Walker has big plans for her Gurnee event space this fall, including adding liquor offerings and expanding the business' footprint.

"I'm excited for the next level," Walker said of her plans. "I'm excited to take on new customers."

Walker, of Beach Park, opened Tonya's Savvy Events & Banquets at 5101 Washington St., Unit 31 in Gurnee, in the Saratoga Square strip mall last year after more than 10 years of working in planning and events.

Her space currently host events of up to 100 people but will be able to accommodate crowds of more than 150 once the expansion is complete. Walker said she will be taking over the space left behind by a bankruptcy law firm.

Walker said the expansion work should be finished around Oct. 1.

She has applied for a liquor license, which the village board could approve as soon as Monday evening.

Walker said having a liquor license will allow her to host a greater variety of events.

"It will open up opportunities for more bridal showers and intimate dinners, things of that nature," Walker said.