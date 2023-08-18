Will trustees support plan for more townhouses in Wheeling?

A plan to build townhouses near Wheeling's Prairie Park residential complex will be publicly unveiled Monday night.

The Smith Family Development company wants to construct 48 two-story units on Meadow Lane just west of Prairie Park, which is off Wolf Road and west of Milwaukee Avenue.

The complex would be called Prairie Park West, according to village documents.

The concept review is on the agenda for Monday's village board meeting. It's set to start at 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.

Although discussion of the plan is expected, there won't be any formal votes.

The Prairie Park development, a Smith Family Development project, went up in stages starting more than a decade ago.

The village contributed more than $10 million in property-tax revenue to the project.

Prairie Park has four condominium buildings. A fifth building was promised by the developers, but it never was constructed.

Six townhouse buildings containing 18 units eventually were erected where the fifth condominium building was supposed to go. Those homes were dubbed the Villas at Prairie Park.

Smith Family Development's Mark Smith unsuccessfully challenged Horcher for Wheeling's presidency in 2021.