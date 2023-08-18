 

Will trustees support plan for more townhouses in Wheeling?

  • A developer wants to build townhouses on land west of the Prairie Park residential complex in Wheeling.

      A developer wants to build townhouses on land west of the Prairie Park residential complex in Wheeling. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2021

  • A plan to build townhouses near Wheeling's Prairie Park residential complex will be publicly unveiled Monday night.

    A plan to build townhouses near Wheeling's Prairie Park residential complex will be publicly unveiled Monday night. Courtesy

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 8/18/2023 2:20 PM

A plan to build townhouses near Wheeling's Prairie Park residential complex will be publicly unveiled Monday night.

The Smith Family Development company wants to construct 48 two-story units on Meadow Lane just west of Prairie Park, which is off Wolf Road and west of Milwaukee Avenue.

 

The complex would be called Prairie Park West, according to village documents.

The concept review is on the agenda for Monday's village board meeting. It's set to start at 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.

Although discussion of the plan is expected, there won't be any formal votes.

The Prairie Park development, a Smith Family Development project, went up in stages starting more than a decade ago.

The village contributed more than $10 million in property-tax revenue to the project.

Prairie Park has four condominium buildings. A fifth building was promised by the developers, but it never was constructed.

Six townhouse buildings containing 18 units eventually were erected where the fifth condominium building was supposed to go. Those homes were dubbed the Villas at Prairie Park.

Smith Family Development's Mark Smith unsuccessfully challenged Horcher for Wheeling's presidency in 2021.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Townhouses approved for Wheeling's Prairie Park development
Related Article
Townhouses approved for Wheeling's Prairie Park development
 
Controversial townhouse plan moves forward in Wheeling
Related Article
Controversial townhouse plan moves forward in Wheeling
 
Should townhouses be added to Wheeling's Prairie Park development?
Related Article
Should townhouses be added to Wheeling's Prairie Park development?
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 