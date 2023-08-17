Health tech startup participating in Accelerator program

Lake Bluff-based Advocatia is among 10 health tech startups participating in UnitedHealthcare's 2023 Accelerator program.

Advocatia is a benefits enrollment company working with organizations to engage and enroll their customers into benefits programs that reduce costs and improve health outcomes.

The UnitedHealthcare Accelerator is collaborative, mentorship-driven program began in 2019 and launched its fifth cohort earlier this month. Leaders from these startups work closely with UnitedHealthcare executives and subject matter experts from across the health care industry to evolve their businesses.