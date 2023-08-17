Arlington Heights commission seeks award nominations
Updated 8/17/2023 4:28 PM
The village of Arlington Heights' Commission for Citizens with Disabilities is seeking nominations from the community for its Disability Employment Awareness Award.
This award is presented annually to an Arlington Heights employer who pro-actively recruits, hires and employs persons with disabilities. Self-nominations are encouraged.
All nominations must be submitted no later than Aug. 31. The award winner will be notified and will be honored at the village board meeting Oct. 16.
If you have questions, please contact Nicole Espinoza at nespinoza@vah.com, or call (847) 368-5792. Visit www.vah.com/disabilityemploymentaward for more information and a link to the nomination form.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.