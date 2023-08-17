Arlington Heights commission seeks award nominations

The village of Arlington Heights' Commission for Citizens with Disabilities is seeking nominations from the community for its Disability Employment Awareness Award.

This award is presented annually to an Arlington Heights employer who pro-actively recruits, hires and employs persons with disabilities. Self-nominations are encouraged.

All nominations must be submitted no later than Aug. 31. The award winner will be notified and will be honored at the village board meeting Oct. 16.

If you have questions, please contact Nicole Espinoza at nespinoza@vah.com, or call (847) 368-5792. Visit www.vah.com/disabilityemploymentaward for more information and a link to the nomination form.