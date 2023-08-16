Gen Z is asking tough questions and demanding answers. They expect more of us

This summer, HR Source, the employers' association I lead, had the opportunity to hire the daughter of one of our team members.

Over the years, our experience with employing high school and college students has been universally positive. They've been reliable, motivated and productive. These young team members tend to be quick learners who are resourceful and willing to share their fresh perspectives with our team.

Every one of them had a "Coach, put me in!" attitude -- a desire to jump in and be helpful wherever needed.

The cynics among you might be thinking, "Sure, they're great employees ... because their parents either work for you or are from member (customer) organizations."

OK, that certainly doesn't hurt. But the more I learn about Zillennials (a micro-generation born between 1992 and 2002 who are "cuspers" between the Millennials and Generation Z), the more I'm convinced that it's not just a desire to make a good impression that causes these summer hires to add considerable value to our association.

In fact, studies on younger workers consistently show that they want to work for an organization they trust and want to be engaged in work that makes a difference.

I recently learned more about Gen Z (who will make up 27% of the workforce by 2025) at the American Society for Association Executives' annual meeting.

One of the speakers shared statistics and insights from the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, which gauges societal trust of business, government and media. The results of their studies have convincingly proven that an organization's likelihood of success or failure is defined by trust in their mission and leadership.

Trust. Doesn't that seem like something people from every generation expect from their employers? Of course. But younger workers are raising the bar by expecting transparency -- and evidence -- that the organizations they choose to work for and buy from are worthy of their trust.

Gen Z is asking tough questions and demanding answers. Words matter, but actions matter more. They lose trust when there is a misalignment between a stated value and actual behavior. As the most racially and ethnically diverse generation, Gen Zers don't accept "lip service" on issues that are important to them.

If your organization's website claims that Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEI&A) is a top priority, you'd best be prepared to respond to the "what" and "how" questions that you'll face during interviews and onboarding. And if your initiatives are slow moving, be honest and forthcoming about the challenges you face in diversifying your workforce, promoting minorities into leadership, or making your products and services accessible to all. If you try to paint an overly pretty picture or sugar coat the truth, they're likely to see right through it and write your organization off.

Gen Z's "superpower" is that they want to create change for the common good, with all generations reaping the rewards.

So, if you haven't begun to think about, listen to or learn from your younger employees and customers, now's the time. They are the great cultural influencers of our time and are ready to make a powerful and meaningful impact in the workplace and in our world.

• Mary Lynn Fayoumi is president and CEO of HR Source.