Egen announces merger with California company

NAPERVILLE -- Egen, a cloud migration, application modernization and platform engineering provider, said Wednesday it has merged with Pleasanton, California-based SprinML.

SpringML is a technology services company with cloud, data engineering, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Going forward, the combined company will operate under the Egen brand, with Saleem Janmohamed assuming the additional role of chairman and CEO of the newly merged company.

Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed. However, New York City-based Recognize, a technology services investment firm, is the lead investor for the transaction.

Egen and SpringML together will represent one of the largest independent players in the Google Cloud ecosystem, with deep expertise across the most critical aspects of cloud and data transformation, the companies said in a news release.

"Leaders of every organization are trying to figure out how to navigate the advances in cloud and data technologies, including generative AI, to fuel their data-driven digital journeys. By combining the strengths and depth of talent from Egen with SpringML, we are better positioned to help our clients tap into the unlimited potential of AI powered solutions that will revolutionize industries, drive growth, enhance operational performance, and empower people," Janmohamed said.