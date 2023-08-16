Duravant acquires maker of sorting systems

DOWNERS GROVE -- Duravant LLC said Wednesday it has acquired National Presort LP, a manufacturer of automated parcel sortation systems headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

For more than 45 years, NPI has served e-commerce, courier, parcel post, warehouse and fulfillment operations with advanced equipment solutions designed to increase throughput, improve accuracy and reduce fulfillment time.

"We are excited to welcome NPI to Duravant," said Mike Kachmer, chairman and CEO of Downers Grove-based Duravant. "The addition of their unique sortation technology to our material handling portfolio complements our strong position in e-commerce and distribution centers and greatly extends our reach with parcel and courier customers."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Duravant is a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.

NPI manufactures high speed sorting systems that are engineered to gently and precisely sort flats, poly bags, boxes, irregularly shaped parcels and mixed mail at speeds of up to 24,000 pieces per hour. NPI's software and service offerings further optimize productivity of the entire fulfillment line.