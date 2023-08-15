Medela expands wound therapy product line

MCHENRY -- Medela said Tuesday it will introduce next month a new sterile dressing within its negative pressure wound therapy portfolio.

The Invia Integrated Dressing can be used for all wound types, including closed surgical incisions, and can be used in the hospital or home setting for up to seven days, the company said.

The Invia dressing received federal Food and Drug Administration approval in July and is designed to work with Medela and other brands of pumps that work to maintain even pressure while pulling fluid away and keeping it off the wound site to support healing.

"Backed by more than six decades of expertise in medical vacuum technology, this long-awaited product will be available in September as an extension of our full-system solution to support wound healing," said Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela, whose U.S.-based manufacturing and development facility is in McHenry.