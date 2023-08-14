AIT debuts new global headquarters

ITASCA -- AIT Worldwide Logistics said Monday it recently moved into a new global headquarters in the 25-story Itasca office building, 2 Pierce Place, the second-tallest building in Illinois outside the Chicago city limits.

Previously, AIT's corporate shared services teams were based out of multiple Itasca facilities, including 701 Rohlwing Road, a single-story building and warehouse that had been shared with the company's Chicago regional team since 1997.

According to AIT's Chairman and CEO, Vaughn Moore, the move was spurred by the organization's exponential growth and emergence as a global logistics powerhouse.

"After more than 40 years in business, and immense expansion to more than 110 locations across Asia, Europe and North America, we're fortifying our roots in the Chicago area," Moore said. "This modern, highly visible location is a true manifestation of our global brand, and it provides our corporate staff with both the space and resources they need to best support our customers and teammates around the world."

AIT's global headquarters occupies multiple floors of the 395-foot tall office tower.

In the coming months, the remaining Chicago area AIT teams in Itasca and Wood Dale (including dedicated food logistics and life sciences locations) are planning to move into a unified multiservice facility in Palatine. This new joint office and warehouse space is under construction. Meanwhile, AIT Truckload Solutions will continue to serve customers out of its current location at 55 W. Monroe St. in Chicago.