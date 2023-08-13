Daily Herald Suburban Business 2023 Diversity Awards recognition event honors 13 businesses

Thirteen suburban companies and business organizations were honored Thursday at the third annual Diversity in Business Awards, presented by Shaker Recruitment Marketing.

Daily Herald Suburban Business' Diversity Awards recognition honored businesses that have shown exceptional commitment to promoting practices that advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, in business leadership and who bolster equality across all areas of diversity; including age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race and religion.

The awards were presented virtually via livestream.

Honorees also will be profiled in a special publication of the Daily Herald Suburban Business published on Monday, Sept. 17.

This year's honorees are:

• Ada S. McKinley Community Services, Chicago

• Association Management Center (AMC), Chicago

• BearingPoint, Chicago

• Comcast, Oak Brook

• Delta Dental of Illinois, Naperville

• L.B. Hall Fireproofing, Crystal Lake

• LaSalle Network, Chicago

• Metaphrasis Language & Cultural Solutions, Frankfort

• Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland, Downers Grove

• Populus Group LLC, Lisle

• RIM Logistics, Ltd., Roselle

• Tek Pak, Inc., St. Charles

• The Will Group, Wheaton

