After Hours

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new location and store expansion of Batavia Chamber member Hearth & Hammer with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 4. The modern, neighborhood general store moved to a portion of the U.S. Wind Engine & Pump Co. windmill factory in historic downtown Batavia in July and is located at 160 First Street. Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration with owners Ariane (Annie) Scholl and Andy Kenney and their daughter Ramona. Among the large group of well-wishers were Batavia Chamber staff Margaret Perreault, president and CEO; Shirley Mott, communications and membership coordinator; and Patti Anselme, special events coordinator. Various members of the board of directors represented Batavia MainStreet. Others attending included Lori Botterman and Anthony Isom, city of Batavia; Leah Lehman, Batavia alderperson; fellow downtown business owners, Batavia Chamber ambassadors and directors along with other family and friends.