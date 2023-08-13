After Hours
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new location and store expansion of Batavia Chamber member Hearth & Hammer with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 4. The modern, neighborhood general store moved to a portion of the U.S. Wind Engine & Pump Co. windmill factory in historic downtown Batavia in July and is located at 160 First Street. Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration with owners Ariane (Annie) Scholl and Andy Kenney and their daughter Ramona. Among the large group of well-wishers were Batavia Chamber staff Margaret Perreault, president and CEO; Shirley Mott, communications and membership coordinator; and Patti Anselme, special events coordinator. Various members of the board of directors represented Batavia MainStreet. Others attending included Lori Botterman and Anthony Isom, city of Batavia; Leah Lehman, Batavia alderperson; fellow downtown business owners, Batavia Chamber ambassadors and directors along with other family and friends.
On Aug. 3, the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, family and friends gathered to celebrate the opening of Vida Health Spa at 215 E. Lake St., Bloomingdale. Owners Paul Leix (with the scissors) and Mark Calabria, to his right, cut the ribbon while audience cheered. Vida is a Med spa/wellness clinic offering anti-aging services, weight loss and Botox.
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Barrington gathered with representatives from The Build Team and the Barrington Area Community Foundation for a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 28 to celebrate the newly remodeled Barrington Township Food Pantry located at 602 S. Hough St. in Barrington. Attendees at the Barrington Township Food Pantry ribbon cutting ceremony included: Patrice Miller and Collette Love (Barrington Township Food Pantry); D. Robert Alberding and Jacqueline Stephens (Barrington Township); Peter Shaeffer, Jerry Roman, Ray Decraene, Matt Kerekes and David Brooks (The Build Team); Tom Burns (Barrington Area Community Foundation); Terri Channer (Barrington Area Council On Aging); Linda Gump (Jovie Childcare/College Tutors); Scott Anderson (Village of Barrington); Eugene Dawson (retired professional and BACC member); and Steve Wilson (CBIZ Inc.). Not pictured: Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce).
Smiles of Arlington Heights had is Ribbon Tying and Grand Opening on July 28. Smiles of Arlington Heights is located at 44 S. Vail Ave, Suite 105, in Arlington Heights. Pictured are (from left to right): Abishek Boinpally, Managing Director; Donna Knutson, Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Katherine Klock, Dentist; Trustee Thomas Schwingbeck Jr.; Trustee Robin LaBedz; Dr. Priya Boinpally, Owner and Practicing Dentist; Mayor Tom Hayes; Trustee James Bertucci; Dr. Amannie Abu-Kweik, Dentist; Dr. Charles Gilbert, Dentist; and Dr. Carolyn Tomczyk, Dentist.
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Barrington gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 to celebrate the opening of gigi Wine Bar & Bistro located at 131 Park Ave. in Barrington. Attendees at the gigi Wine Bar & Bistro ribbon cutting ceremony included: Jessen and Bonnie Koelling, Mario Scavuzzo and staff (gigi Wine Bar & Bistro); Doug McAllister (Douglas Auto); Kathy Marrison (Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago Deer Park); Gaye Mack (Gaye F Mack, Inc.); Brian Long (Long & Co. Jewelers); Rob Jones (The Huntington National Bank); Jon Stickney (Barrington Bank & Trust Co.); Linda Gump (Jovie Childcare/College Tutors); Zach Witt (ilumen Solar); Bob Finley (Virtue Asset Management); Steve Wilson (CBIZ, Inc.); Scott Anderson (Village of Barrington); Brent Motl (Motl Accounting, LLC); and Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce). Not pictured: David Koelling (gigi Wine Bar & Bistro).
