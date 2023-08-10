Huntley Area Chamber introduces a flavorful hit: 'Mobile Monday' event series

"Mobile Mondays," Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce's new food truck event, continues on Aug. 14 and 28 and Sept. 19 at participating businesses. Courtesy of Nancy Binger

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce has been thrilled with the success of its newest event, "Mobile Monday."

Since its launch in May of this year, "Mobile Monday" has become a beloved tradition, offering an array of food truck delights in the heart of the Huntley community.

Bringing together food, fun, and community, "Mobile Monday" has taken place once or twice a month throughout the summer. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on a designated Monday, food trucks set up shop in the parking lots of fellow chamber businesses, providing a tempting lunchtime escape for local residents, workers, and visitors.

Del Toro Street Taco, a celebrated local favorite, has headlined the "Mobile Monday" series, delighting attendees with their flavorful creations on four separate occasions. Q.P. Kitchen, known for its innovative and diverse menu, joined in on the culinary festivities with a successful appearance. The event locations have showcased some of the chamber's business community, featuring hosts such as American Community Bank, Huntley Park District, Trans Continental, and Hampton Inn Huntley.

This series continues to gain momentum, with three more "Mobile Monday" events scheduled for the upcoming weeks. On Aug. 14, Q.P. Kitchen will be at StorSafe Huntley South, followed by Del Toro Street Taco at Advocate Outpatient Hospital on Aug. 28.

Closing out the summer on a high note, Mobile Monday will park its wheels at Hansen Heating & Plumbing on Sept. 19 with Del Toro Street Taco and Q.P. Kitchen together.

"Mobile Monday has truly become a summer event that unites our community," said Nancy Binger, executive director of the Huntley Area Chamber. "We are delighted by the enthusiastic response from both residents and local businesses. These events bring benefit to the food trucks, members and those looking for a unique lunch on Mondays"

The "Mobile Monday" events are open to the public, inviting everyone to savor the flavors, socialize, and support local businesses. Attendees can choose to indulge on-site, with seating provided for a relaxing dining experience, or opt to take their lunch to-go. Some attendees choose to bring back food for their entire office to enjoy.

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce remains dedicated to fostering a strong sense of community, collaboration, and growth within Huntley and beyond. The overwhelming success of Mobile Monday is a testament to the power of coming together around shared passions and showcasing the vibrant local flavors that make the Huntley area unique.

For more information, visit www.huntleyareachamber.org or contact info@huntleychamber.org.