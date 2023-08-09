ACCO Brands announces CEO Transition Plan

LAKE ZURICH -- ACCO Brands Corp.'s board of directors has appointed the company's president and chief operating officer, Thomas Tedford, as CEO effective Oct. 1. Tedford has also been elected a member of the board effective that date.

Tedford will succeed ACCO Brands current CEO, Boris Elisman, who will continue as executive chairman until his retirement in the first half of 2024. He has notified the board that he will not stand for reelection at the 2024 stockholders' meeting.

ACCO Brands is one of the world's largest suppliers of select categories of branded academic, consumer and business products.

Tedford joined ACCO Brands in 2010 and was named president and chief operating officer in 2021. Elisman has made innumerable contributions during his 18-year tenure, the last 10 leading the company as CEO, ACCO Brands said.

"The appointment of Tom as ACCO Brands next CEO is part of a succession plan that Boris and the board have been preparing over the past few years," said Thomas Kroeger, lead independent director. "We have worked closely with Tom and have full confidence in his commitment to creating value for our shareholders. He brings deep knowledge of our industry, our customers, the overall Company, and its operating segments to his new role."