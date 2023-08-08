Mariani Landscape wins magazine's Luxe RED Award

LAKE BLUFF -- Mariani Landscape said it recently won Luxe Interiors + Design magazine's Luxe RED Award for its "City Escape" project.

The City Escape project was an urban home that involved the design of outdoor living environments on six levels in Chicago.

"A lot of our planning was centered around maximizing this urban location, using every inch to create an outdoor environment where the client could entertain, dine, have a glass of wine around the fire pit and grow herbs in a fun garden space with their growing family," said Carrie Woleban-Meade, design principal at Mariani.

The annual Luxe RED Awards recognize and honor excellence, innovation and the best residential architecture, interior design and landscape architecture projects across the country.

"This home is on multiple levels making construction and planning both challenging and fun. From the veggie garden to the custom copper fireplace to the mural, there are so many different details that make this project stand out," said Joel Mathis, Mariani's director of project management. "We worked seamlessly with the architect and interior designer of the home as a cohesive team, creating a beautiful and functional space we are all proud of."