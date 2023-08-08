Manager selected for $65 million industrial development

ZION -- Rockford-based Imperien, a construction management firm based in Rockford, said it has been hired for a $65 million spec development at the Trumpet Industrial Park in Lake County.

Imperien has entered into a partnership with Clarius Partners to act as the owners' representative and construction manager in the design and build process of the 500,000-square-foot warehouse facility, and to manage additional opportunities for development and real estate investment.

Clarius is a full-service real estate investment and development company managing select office, medical, industrial and land development projects on behalf of its owners and third-party real estate investors.

"We are pleased to be working with a company as respected as Clarius. This partnership allows our growing company to take the next step in bringing a new vision to Zion," said Imperien President Colin Simpson. "We embarked on this development to meet the needs of manufacturers, distributors, and logistics managers, and more, and we are committed to seeing it through."

The planned development will be primed for large logistics operations, with water, sewer and all other utilities completed. It is located in proximity to in-demand industrial parks within Southeast Wisconsin and the Chicago region. Union Pacific rail is directly accessible, and the site is approximately three miles from the I-94 and Russell Road interchange and immediately adjacent to Illinois 131.