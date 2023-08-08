Bloomingdale Area Woman of the Year nominations open

BLOOMINGDALE -- The Bloomingdale Area Women in Business is now accepting applications for the Georgene Geils Bloomingdale Area Woman of the Year.

A nominee has to be women in Bloomingdale or surrounding communities who has made a positive impact through volunteering, leadership and involvement while exhibiting the qualities of the award's namesake, Georgene Geils.

Geils, who died in 2011, was a prominent local business woman who was a forerunner in the movement of professional women, known for mentoring through her involvement in the community and within her own business. To honor her memory, BAWIB and the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce annually recognize a woman who has demonstrated similar qualities.

A panel of judges of past winners will review the nominations and make their selection. Nominations are being taken online at BloomingdaleChamber.com until Sept. 9.