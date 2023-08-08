Barrington could bring back farmers market, this time with professional management

Red ripe tomatoes for sale at a previous Barrington Farmers Market. The village gave the market a pause this year, but could bring it back for 2024. Daily Herald File Photo

The Barrington Farmers Market didn't take place this year, but it could be revived for 2024, with a professional manager leading the operation instead of a team of volunteers. Daily Herald File Photo

After putting a pause on its farmers market this year, Barrington is talking about revving up the concept by hiring a contractor to run it in 2024.

A representative from one possible candidate, Bensidoun USA Inc., appeared before the village board Monday to discuss the options. The company brings more than 60 years of experience to the table, with more than 100 markets worldwide, including at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville and in Wheaton, Lisle and Geneva.

"The markets are called French Markets," Leslie Cahill, the company's director of Midwest operations told the board. "Our largest market (in the area) is in Wheaton, Illinois. It's 26 years old. We have over 100 vendors every week."

The Gallagher Way market, she said, focuses more on music, while the company has a food truck market in the Ravinia District in Highland Park.

If the village picks an outside vendor, it will mark a philosophical shift. The event had been run by volunteers for more than 20 years.

Clancy Potts, the village's events and marketing manager, said there had been a decline in both patrons and consistent vendors at the event, which was held from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays from mid-June to mid-October.

The market saw upswing during COVID because "they were really the only thing that could be open," but that didn't last as the pandemic ended, Potts said.

She said it makes more sense to sense to outsource the operation rather than have the village try to manage it.

"We reached out to (Bensidoun) just to see what this would look like." Potts said. "They seemed to be the authority in the area."

The cost to the village would be at least $6,000, not including any public works or other village services needed, Potts said.

According to a community survey, more than 90% of the 600+ respondents indicated they want a farmers market in Barrington, she added. The village also has a list of about 80 community members that signed up for a focus group for the farmers market.